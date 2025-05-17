Wankhede Stadium Honors Rohit Sharma with Dedicated Stand

Rohit Sharma received heartfelt tributes from teammates and fellow cricketers after a stand at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium was named in his honor to recognize his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket. Mumbai Indians shared a video compiling the warm wishes from his peers.

India's T20I captain and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav expressed his pride in Sharma's achievement. 'What can I say about Rohit bhai? I'm really happy,' said Yadav. 'When a currently performing cricketer has a stand to his name in the stadium, I think it's a very big achievement.'

Echoing similar sentiments, India's premier fast bowler and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah congratulated Sharma in a video message. 'Hi Rohit, I just wanted to wish you. Congratulations,' Bumrah said, adding that having a stand named after you is a special feeling and extended his best wishes for Sharma's future.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who has shared the dressing room with Rohit for years, described the tribute as a 'very, very big achievement'. He said it's outstanding that Sharma's cricket journey started at this venue and now is honored with a stand bearing his name.

Former Mumbai all-rounder and close friend Abhishek Nayar reminisced about their shared past, noting, 'Back in 2011, sitting on your couch at Karma, I wouldn't have imagined that one day there will be a Rohit Sharma stand at Wankhede.' Nayar expressed his eagerness to visit the renovated venue.

India and Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer lauded Sharma's impact on younger players, noting that youngsters look up to him as an inspiration. 'Overall, it's been great fun to play under you, and I can proudly say that I was lucky enough to be part of your era,' Iyer said.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also expressed excitement about the future successes associated with the stand. The newly named 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at Wankhede is a fitting tribute to Sharma's legacy as one of India's most successful captains and batters.

(With inputs from agencies.)