Left Menu

Wankhede Stadium Honors Rohit Sharma with Dedicated Stand

Rohit Sharma, one of India's cricketing stalwarts, has been honored at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium with a stand named after him. Teammates and fellow cricketers, including Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, celebrated the moment, highlighting Sharma's impact on Indian cricket and his inspirational legacy for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:09 IST
Wankhede Stadium Honors Rohit Sharma with Dedicated Stand
Rohit Sharma Stand (Photo: X/@mipaltan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Sharma received heartfelt tributes from teammates and fellow cricketers after a stand at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium was named in his honor to recognize his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket. Mumbai Indians shared a video compiling the warm wishes from his peers.

India's T20I captain and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav expressed his pride in Sharma's achievement. 'What can I say about Rohit bhai? I'm really happy,' said Yadav. 'When a currently performing cricketer has a stand to his name in the stadium, I think it's a very big achievement.'

Echoing similar sentiments, India's premier fast bowler and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah congratulated Sharma in a video message. 'Hi Rohit, I just wanted to wish you. Congratulations,' Bumrah said, adding that having a stand named after you is a special feeling and extended his best wishes for Sharma's future.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who has shared the dressing room with Rohit for years, described the tribute as a 'very, very big achievement'. He said it's outstanding that Sharma's cricket journey started at this venue and now is honored with a stand bearing his name.

Former Mumbai all-rounder and close friend Abhishek Nayar reminisced about their shared past, noting, 'Back in 2011, sitting on your couch at Karma, I wouldn't have imagined that one day there will be a Rohit Sharma stand at Wankhede.' Nayar expressed his eagerness to visit the renovated venue.

India and Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer lauded Sharma's impact on younger players, noting that youngsters look up to him as an inspiration. 'Overall, it's been great fun to play under you, and I can proudly say that I was lucky enough to be part of your era,' Iyer said.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also expressed excitement about the future successes associated with the stand. The newly named 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at Wankhede is a fitting tribute to Sharma's legacy as one of India's most successful captains and batters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025