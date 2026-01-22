Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Free with Explosive Knock as India Dominates New Zealand

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has hailed skipper Suryakumar Yadav's 22-ball 32-run innings as a significant boost to his form amid recent struggles, averaging just over 13 in the past 21 matches. Yadav, with four boundaries and a six, appeared in peak form, helping India to a comfortable 48-run win over New Zealand in their opening T20I fixture, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

The emphatic victory, built on the back of a strong batting performance that saw India amass 238/7, was greatly aided by standout performances from Abhishek Sharma (84 off 35 balls) and Rinku Singh (44* off 20 balls). During New Zealand's response, Glenn Phillips (78 off 39 balls) and Mark Chapman (39 off 24 balls) tried to turn the tide, but the Indian bowlers held firm, restricting the Kiwis to 190/7.

Discussing the match on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat', Ashwin noted Yadav's commitment to team strategy over personal milestones, labeling his innings a 'big positive'. He suggested that this current lineup is likely to represent India at the upcoming T20 World Cup, while expressing support for keeping marquee bowler Arshdeep Singh in the playing squad.

