Mizoram and Maharashtra Triumph in U20 National Football Battles

Mizoram and Maharashtra both clinched significant victories in their Group D clashes during the Swami Vivekananda Men's U20 National Football Championship, held at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, as reported by the All India Football Federation's official website.

Mizoram delivered an impressive 8-0 thrashing to Himachal Pradesh, with Joel Lalramengmawia emerging as the standout player, scoring four of the eight goals. Contributions also came from Mesak C Lalrinngheta, Ngurthanmawia, John Lalrinawma, and Stephen Ngurchhuanmawia.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra showcased a dominant second-half performance to overcome Jharkhand 4-1. Niranjan Gaikwad was pivotal, netting a hat-trick, while Arhev Jodhwani added to the scoreline in injury time to secure the win. The battle for the top spot in Group D remains intense, with Mizoram, Tripura, and Maharashtra tied at six points, yet Maharashtra has played an extra game.

(With inputs from agencies.)