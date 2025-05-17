Diabolical Green Mile: The Course Divider
The Green Mile at Quail Hollow has proven to be a challenging closing stretch at the PGA Championship, impacting many golfers including Rory McIlroy, who struggled to make the cut after tough finishes. This treacherous series of holes has tested even top-ranked players with unexpected outcomes.
The Green Mile at Quail Hollow nearly became Rory McIlroy's nemesis during the PGA Championship. Known for its challenging layout, the closing three holes have once again proven pivotal, impacting the leaderboard significantly.
Masters champion McIlroy faced difficulties navigating these holes, pushing him to the brink of missing the cut. His struggles were shared by others, as players such as Xander Schauffele and Jhonattan Vegas encountered similar challenges, with the Green Mile living up to its fearsome reputation.
For golfers, these holes have become a game of survival. Players experienced everything from muddy conditions impacting shots to unexpected obstacles altering outcomes. Varied fortune befell many, sending some home early while others narrowly advanced. This treacherous finish remains a true test for the world's best.
