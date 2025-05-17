Left Menu

Franco Colapinto's Open-Ended Alpine Challenge

Franco Colapinto, a rookie in Formula One, replaces Jack Doohan in the Alpine team with no set race limit. Despite initial talks of five races, team boss Flavio Briatore emphasized Colapinto's potential for extended participation if he performs well. The change follows Oliver Oakes' unexpected resignation.

In an unexpected twist for the Alpine Formula One team, rookie Franco Colapinto takes the wheel in place of Jack Doohan. Initially, there was speculation about the number of races Colapinto would participate in, with numbers being thrown around like five. However, Alpine's boss Flavio Briatore clarified that there is no predetermined limit.

Colapinto is expected to bring his speed and precision to the table. "Franco will race as much as needed," Briatore stated, underscoring the opportunity for Colapinto to extend his stint if he meets performance expectations. Impressively, he comfortably ranked in Friday's practice sessions, achieving 17th and 13th positions respectively.

The transition comes as Oliver Oakes abruptly resigned his leadership post, prompting Briatore to assume interim responsibilities. Despite Oakes' sudden departure, Briatore reassured that the team's organizational structure remains stable, with Colapinto and Pierre Gasly aiming to boost Alpine's standings from their current ninth place.

