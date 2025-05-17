Left Menu

Diksha Dagar Shines at Dutch Ladies Open: Climbs to Top 5

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar impressively climbed into the top five at the Dutch Ladies Open after an outstanding second round score. Despite fierce competition from Mimi Rhodes and other leading players, Dagar's consistent performance, marked by strategic birdies and minimal bogeys, sets her apart in this high-stakes tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hilversum | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:51 IST
Diksha Dagar
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar has surged into the top five at the Dutch Ladies Open with an impressive performance in the second round. After securing a 1-under 71 initially, Dagar returned to the course with a 2-under 70, showcasing her skill amidst a competitive field.

While Mimi Rhodes of England took an early lead, maintaining her form with rounds of 69-69 to sit at 6-under, Dagar displayed her prowess with a series of vital birdies. Her sharp play keeps her firmly in the mix as the tournament progresses.

Other notable competitors such as Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi also vie for position. While Pranavi Urs faces challenges, having withdrawn due to injury, the tournament's dynamics remain fluid with many players still to complete their rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

