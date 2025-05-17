India Launches Inaugural Shooting League: A Catalyst for Global Talent

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) took a monumental step on Saturday, finalizing the framework for the inaugural Shooting League of India (SLI). The board meeting decided on key elements, ranging from governance and sports disciplines to player recruitment and branding for the 2025 event.

In a move to launch a well-structured, commercially viable league, NRAI adopted a governance framework that encourages private investment while promoting regulatory compliance. Positioned as both an elite sport and league-style competition, SLI aims to elevate shooting as a major sport in India and globally.

SLI will be the first of its kind internationally, with a franchise model allowing elite shooters worldwide to compete as teammates. Approved shooting disciplines include mixed team events in Pistol, Rifle, and Shotgun categories. Scheduled between 20th November and 2nd December 2025, eight teams will compete for the inaugural title.

Focusing on both veteran and emerging talents, players will be divided into four tiers, including Elite Champions and Junior Championships. With strong global interest, the league promises significant developments within Indian sports culture. The official SLI logo will be unveiled in New Delhi on June 4th, 2025.

