Royal Challengers Strengthen Playoff Bid as Rain Douses Knight Riders' Hopes
Royal Challengers Bengaluru advanced towards the IPL playoffs, while Kolkata Knight Riders were eliminated after rain canceled their match. The washout gave both teams a point, placing RCB as table-toppers with 17 points and two matches remaining. KKR, with 11 points, cannot qualify after this outcome.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved closer to clinching an IPL playoff spot on Saturday, as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders were eliminated from contention. The match between the two teams was washed out due to persistent rain, forcing officials to abandon the game without a toss.
Despite the rainout, Royal Challengers garnered a crucial point, amassing 17 points from 12 matches to top the table, edging out Gujarat Titans. The team requires just one win from their remaining fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants to secure their playoff berth.
In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders' struggle ended, as their hopes of reaching the knockouts were dashed. With 11 points from 13 games, KKR cannot advance, even with a victory in their final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
