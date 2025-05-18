Natasha Cloud Shines Bright in Liberty's Triumph Over Aces

In a spectacular debut with the New York Liberty, Natasha Cloud played a pivotal role in the team's 92-78 victory over the Las Vegas Aces, as the defending champions showcased their prowess in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Cloud, renowned for her defensive skills and agility, delivered a remarkable performance by scoring 22 points. Meanwhile, Breanna Stewart, twice named MVP, led the Liberty's scoring with 25 points. Despite A'ja Wilson's impressive 31 points, the Aces were no match for New York's formidable defense.

The Liberty are now poised to become the fourth team in WNBA history to clinch consecutive titles, following an electrifying second quarter led by Stewart. Natasha Cloud's seamless integration into the Liberty's fast-paced offense and her resilience after sustaining a facial injury were highlights of the match. The team's victory came amidst a celebratory atmosphere, as owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai presented players with championship rings at a pre-game ceremony, marking a triumphant moment at Barclays Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)