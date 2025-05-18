Left Menu

Natasha Cloud Shines in Electrifying Liberty Debut

Natasha Cloud's debut with the Liberty was a stunning success, leading them to a victory over the Las Vegas Aces with her formidable defense and scoring prowess. Cloud's addition to the team has further strengthened the Liberty's bid to clinch consecutive WNBA titles, as seen in their season opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 02:33 IST
Natasha Cloud made an unforgettable debut for the Liberty on Saturday, driving the reigning champions to a 92-78 victory against their rivals, the Las Vegas Aces, before an enthusiastic crowd at New York's season opener. Known for her defensive grit and speed, Cloud did not disappoint, scoring 22 points while two-time MVP Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 25 points.

The Aces, already twice champions and keen to avenge their postseason loss to New York, struggled against the Liberty's staunch defense. Despite reigning MVP A'ja Wilson's impressive 31-point game, the Aces couldn't overpower their rivals. Cloud, who chipped in with nine assists, three steals, and two blocks, praised the fans for their energizing support. "I always understood as an opponent that the crowd here is the sixth man on the court," Cloud reflected.

This victory marked a celebratory day for the Liberty as owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai presented the team with diamond-encrusted championship rings in a pre-game ceremony. After an uncertain past, the franchise's turnout of more than 17,000 attendees at the Barclays Center showed the strength of their comeback. Cloud, known for her charismatic presence on the court, felt confident in her decision to join the Liberty and embrace its culture of unselfishness and camaraderie.

