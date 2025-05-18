Left Menu

Thrilling Mid-Round Drama Unfolds at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Jhonattan Vegas share the lead midway through the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Bryson DeChambeau, last year's runner-up, is among those close behind. Inclement weather led to a significant delay, prompting a change in player pairings.

The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow saw a tightly contested leaderboard midway through the third round, with Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Jhonattan Vegas sharing the top position on Saturday. The competition remained fierce, as U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was among three players just one shot off the lead.

Scheffler, the world number one, overcame an early bogey with a streak of three birdies over four holes, completing the front nine in a respectable two-under 35. Rahm, from Spain, displayed resilience with three consecutive birdies, climbing the ranks on the back nine.

Despite a bogey-laden start, Vegas maintained his composure, narrowly missing an opportunity to regain an outright lead. Meanwhile, inclement weather disrupted proceedings, causing a nearly 3-1/2 hour delay and compelling officials to adopt a modified grouping strategy in the round's continuation.

