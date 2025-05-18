Kevin De Bruyne: A Legacy in Question as Club World Cup Looms
Kevin De Bruyne is uncertain about participating in the Club World Cup due to injury concerns. Set to leave Manchester City after a decade, the midfielder is considering his future options as a free agent. The tournament's timing and expanded format have introduced complications for players with expiring contracts.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Kevin De Bruyne is facing a significant career decision as questions loom over his participation in the upcoming Club World Cup. The Belgian star, whose contract with Manchester City ends this season, has expressed concerns about sustaining an injury in the global tournament.
With his decade-long tenure at City nearing its end, De Bruyne is evaluating his next career move amid uncertainties about his future with the club. The playmaker, now a free agent at 33, is catching attention over whether he will sign a short-term extension to join the newly expanded Club World Cup in the United States this summer.
The expansion of the tournament and FIFA's introduction of a short-term transfer window offer unique opportunities for players like De Bruyne. However, the risk of injury still looms large. As City prepares for its final challenges of the season, De Bruyne is set for reflection, knowing the importance of safeguarding his family's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mohun Bagan's Player Registration Ban: A FIFA Fiasco
Mohun Bagan's Transfer Troubles: ISL Champions Hit with FIFA Ban
Legal Showdown: León vs. FIFA Over Club World Cup Spot
Club Leon's FIFA World Cup Appeal Denied: Quest for Redemption Begins
Africa’s Football Boom: Strategic Investment Insights Ahead of FIFA 2030