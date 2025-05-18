Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne: A Legacy in Question as Club World Cup Looms

Kevin De Bruyne is uncertain about participating in the Club World Cup due to injury concerns. Set to leave Manchester City after a decade, the midfielder is considering his future options as a free agent. The tournament's timing and expanded format have introduced complications for players with expiring contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:12 IST
Kevin De Bruyne: A Legacy in Question as Club World Cup Looms
Kevin De Bruyne
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kevin De Bruyne is facing a significant career decision as questions loom over his participation in the upcoming Club World Cup. The Belgian star, whose contract with Manchester City ends this season, has expressed concerns about sustaining an injury in the global tournament.

With his decade-long tenure at City nearing its end, De Bruyne is evaluating his next career move amid uncertainties about his future with the club. The playmaker, now a free agent at 33, is catching attention over whether he will sign a short-term extension to join the newly expanded Club World Cup in the United States this summer.

The expansion of the tournament and FIFA's introduction of a short-term transfer window offer unique opportunities for players like De Bruyne. However, the risk of injury still looms large. As City prepares for its final challenges of the season, De Bruyne is set for reflection, knowing the importance of safeguarding his family's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025