Kevin De Bruyne: A Legacy in Question as Club World Cup Looms

Kevin De Bruyne is facing a significant career decision as questions loom over his participation in the upcoming Club World Cup. The Belgian star, whose contract with Manchester City ends this season, has expressed concerns about sustaining an injury in the global tournament.

With his decade-long tenure at City nearing its end, De Bruyne is evaluating his next career move amid uncertainties about his future with the club. The playmaker, now a free agent at 33, is catching attention over whether he will sign a short-term extension to join the newly expanded Club World Cup in the United States this summer.

The expansion of the tournament and FIFA's introduction of a short-term transfer window offer unique opportunities for players like De Bruyne. However, the risk of injury still looms large. As City prepares for its final challenges of the season, De Bruyne is set for reflection, knowing the importance of safeguarding his family's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)