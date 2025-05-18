Expanding Horizons: Khelo India's Next Sporting Chapter

In a significant development for India's sporting landscape, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the expansion of the Khelo India initiative on Sunday. This move, part of the government's strategy to bolster the country's sporting framework, will see the introduction of multiple new Games to encompass school sports, martial arts, and beach and water sports.

Launching the Khelo India Annual Calendar, Mandaviya outlined plans for a suite of new competitions, including the Khelo India North-East Games. These initiatives aim to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem, providing a robust, year-round schedule to enhance grassroots competitions and talent identification, propelling India towards becoming a global sporting powerhouse.

The enlivened Khelo India program is designed to offer national-level competitions, such as the Khelo India Beach Games, to highlight regional sports like those of the coastal areas. With events planned throughout the year, the government is laying a foundation for sustained sporting excellence, all with an eye on international contests like the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the Olympic Games 2036.

(With inputs from agencies.)