Italy's Grand Slam Ambitions: A Revolution in Tennis
Italy's tennis scene is on the rise, with players like Jannik Sinner and Jasmine Paolini achieving remarkable success. The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, led by Angelo Binaghi, aims to elevate the Italian Open to a Grand Slam status, challenging traditional tennis hierarchies.
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and rising star Jasmine Paolini spearhead Italy's dominance in the tennis world, with the nation having swept the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup team titles last year.
Federation president Angelo Binaghi envisions elevating the Italian Open to a Grand Slam, challenging the century-old status quo.
With Italian players excelling and tournament facilities expanding, including a new retractable roof for Campo Centrale, Italy aims to become a powerhouse in tennis entertainment.
