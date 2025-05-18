Italy's Grand Slam Ambitions: A Revolution in Tennis

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and rising star Jasmine Paolini spearhead Italy's dominance in the tennis world, with the nation having swept the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup team titles last year.

Federation president Angelo Binaghi envisions elevating the Italian Open to a Grand Slam, challenging the century-old status quo.

With Italian players excelling and tournament facilities expanding, including a new retractable roof for Campo Centrale, Italy aims to become a powerhouse in tennis entertainment.

