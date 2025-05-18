Left Menu

Goodison Park's Emotional Farewell: Everton's Historic Last Win

Everton marked an emotional farewell to Goodison Park with a 2-0 Premier League victory over Southampton. Iliman Ndiaye scored both goals in the final match at the historic stadium. Fans celebrated the occasion with tears, songs, and memories as Everton prepares to shift to a new arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:43 IST
Goodison Park's Emotional Farewell: Everton's Historic Last Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Everton marked the end of an era with a poignant goodbye to Goodison Park, their home for 133 years. The club celebrated with a 2-0 triumph over Southampton, witnessed by devoted fans and some of the club's iconic players, marking their final match at the historic venue.

Iliman Ndiaye was Everton's hero, scoring both goals in the first half. The Senegalese forward made history as the last player to score in Goodison's storied ground, with fans cheering the team like a heartfelt farewell party.

The club is set to move to a new 53,000-seat stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season. Despite initial demolition plans, Goodison Park will continue its legacy as the home for Everton Women, preserving its deep-rooted connection to fans and football history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

