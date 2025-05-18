Left Menu

Verstappen's Daring Win at Emilia-Romagna: A Boost for Title Defense

Max Verstappen clinched victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, boosting his Formula 1 title defense. He overtook Oscar Piastri at the start and maintained the lead despite a safety car interruption. His triumph denied Piastri a fourth consecutive win, as Verstappen celebrated Red Bull's 400th race with a win.

Imola | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:42 IST
Max Verstappen
  • Country:
  • Italy

Max Verstappen bolstered his Formula 1 title defense with a thrilling victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The Dutch driver overtook standings leader Oscar Piastri right at the start, setting up a race marked by nail-biting moments as the safety car wiped out his commanding lead.

Despite the interruption, Verstappen managed to maintain his momentum and crossed the finish line ahead of Lando Norris, who had overtaken Oscar Piastri, thus securing his first win since last month's Japanese Grand Prix. This win marked Verstappen's second victory of the season, adding to the celebrations of Red Bull's 400th F1 race.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton showcased his resilience by recovering from 12th on the grid to finish fourth in his first race for Ferrari in Italy. The late-race drama saw Hamilton capitalizing on a clash between teammate Charles Leclerc and Williams' Alex Albon, as George Russell claimed seventh, followed by Carlos Sainz, Jr.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

