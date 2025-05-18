Left Menu

Verstappen's Victory: Red Bull's Historic Win at Imola

Max Verstappen claimed a dominant victory at Imola, marking Red Bull's 400th grand prix win, and ending Oscar Piastri's winning streak. Verstappen's triumph reduced Piastri's championship lead and highlighted Red Bull's prowess. Despite challenges, team battles ensued, with McLaren and Ferrari securing notable positions.

Updated: 18-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:00 IST
Verstappen's Victory: Red Bull's Historic Win at Imola
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen delivered a commanding performance, celebrating Red Bull's 400th grand prix entry with a win. This victory cut short Oscar Piastri's winning streak, reducing his championship lead from 16 points to 13. Verstappen skillfully maneuvered to take the lead early on, demonstrating Red Bull's formidable race strategy.

Piastri started from pole but was quickly overtaken by teammate Lando Norris, who finished second. A virtual safety car mid-race posed challenges, while a late safety car bunched up the field. However, Verstappen remained unchallenged, finishing the race 6.109 seconds ahead of Norris.

The race saw thrilling performances from other contenders. Lewis Hamilton secured a surprising fourth-place finish for Ferrari, despite starting from 12th. In a race of strategic maneuvers and unexpected turns, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, and rookie Isack Hadjar completed the top ten, marking a memorable day for Red Bull and its rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

