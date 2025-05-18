Max Verstappen's Heroic Overtake at Emilia-Romagna
Max Verstappen secured a vital victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, bolstering his Formula 1 title defense by overtaking Oscar Piastri. Despite safety car challenges, Verstappen led and won, with Lando Norris finishing second. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, capitalizing on a late-race tussle at the Imola circuit.
- Country:
- Italy
Max Verstappen gave a significant boost to his Formula 1 title defense by clinching victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, thanks to a daring early overtake on standings leader Oscar Piastri.
The Dutch driver established a commanding lead, which was temporarily nullified by a safety car intervention. Nevertheless, Verstappen maintained his momentum, ultimately finishing ahead of Lando Norris, who moved into second place with a strategic late-race maneuver on teammate Piastri.
Verstappen's triumph marked his second win of the season and a celebratory 400th race victory for the Red Bull team. Meanwhile, in an impressive comeback, Lewis Hamilton surged from 12th to finish fourth for Ferrari, benefiting from a late battle involving teammate Charles Leclerc and Williams' Alex Albon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lando Norris Clinches Dramatic Victory in Rain-Soaked Miami Sprint Race
Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull to Miami Pole Position
Lando Norris Sprints to Victory in Thrilling Miami Grand Prix
Lando Norris Clinches Dramatic Victory at Rain-Soaked Miami GP Sprint
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Frustrations: A Sarcastic Spin at Miami Grand Prix