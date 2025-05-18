Max Verstappen's Heroic Overtake at Emilia-Romagna

Max Verstappen gave a significant boost to his Formula 1 title defense by clinching victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, thanks to a daring early overtake on standings leader Oscar Piastri.

The Dutch driver established a commanding lead, which was temporarily nullified by a safety car intervention. Nevertheless, Verstappen maintained his momentum, ultimately finishing ahead of Lando Norris, who moved into second place with a strategic late-race maneuver on teammate Piastri.

Verstappen's triumph marked his second win of the season and a celebratory 400th race victory for the Red Bull team. Meanwhile, in an impressive comeback, Lewis Hamilton surged from 12th to finish fourth for Ferrari, benefiting from a late battle involving teammate Charles Leclerc and Williams' Alex Albon.

