Chelsea's Triumph: The Treble and a Billion-Dollar Dream

Chelsea's women's team completed a domestic treble by defeating Manchester United 3-0 in the FA Cup final. Key player Sandy Baltimore shone with two goals and an assist. Coach Sonia Bompastor celebrated this historic achievement in her debut season. Investor Alexis Ohanian sees a bright, lucrative future for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chelsea's women's team achieved a historic domestic treble on Sunday, overwhelming reigning champions Manchester United 3-0 in the FA Cup Final. The standout performer was Sandy Baltimore, who dazzled with two goals and an assist, delighting the supportive Blues fans at Wembley.

The triumph follows earlier victories for Chelsea in the Women's Super League and League Cup. Despite initial pressure from United, Chelsea commanded the game by halftime. Coach Sonia Bompastor, in her first season, expressed pride in her team's hard work and success.

Investors, including Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, foresee a promising future for Chelsea. Ohanian, joined by his wife Serena Williams, believes Chelsea could become a billion-dollar franchise and a beacon of excellence in global women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

