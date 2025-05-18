Verstappen's Dramatic Win Reignites F1 Title Race at Imola

In a thrilling Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen emerged victorious, snapping Oscar Piastri's streak of three consecutive wins. The Red Bull driver, showcasing a bold overtake maneuver at the start, gave a significant boost to his Formula 1 title defense.

Despite a safety car that packed the field closer, Verstappen's commanding pace was unchallenged, securing his second win this season. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris overtook his teammate Piastri, finishing second, while Lewis Hamilton staged a notable comeback, clinching fourth for Ferrari.

This race, potentially Imola's last, witnessed relentless competition and strategic moves, celebrating Red Bull's 400th race. Verstappen's win highlighted the track's historic challenge and its significance in nurturing his passion for racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)