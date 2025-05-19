Alcaraz Dominates Sinner, Clinches First Italian Open Title

Carlos Alcaraz secured a decisive victory against Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open final, clinching a 7-6(5) 6-1 triumph. This marks the end of Sinner's impressive 26-match winning streak and left the home crowd disappointed in Rome.

The final began with a closely contested first set, which Alcaraz narrowly claimed in a tense tiebreak. However, he dominated the second set, overpowering Sinner to win their first encounter in a Masters 1000 title match.

Alcaraz expressed pride in his strategic play and mental approach, saying he's thrilled with his inaugural Rome title. Meanwhile, Sinner, who made his return after a doping suspension, was unable to complete an Italian double victory following Jasmine Paolini's win the previous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)