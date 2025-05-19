Alcaraz Dominates Sinner, Clinches First Italian Open Title
Carlos Alcaraz overcame Jannik Sinner with a 7-6(5) 6-1 victory in the Italian Open final, ending Sinner's 26-match winning streak. Alcaraz's win in the Masters 1000 event boosts his confidence ahead of the French Open. Sinner was disappointed to miss out on an Italian sweep following Jasmine Paolini's victory.
Carlos Alcaraz secured a decisive victory against Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open final, clinching a 7-6(5) 6-1 triumph. This marks the end of Sinner's impressive 26-match winning streak and left the home crowd disappointed in Rome.
The final began with a closely contested first set, which Alcaraz narrowly claimed in a tense tiebreak. However, he dominated the second set, overpowering Sinner to win their first encounter in a Masters 1000 title match.
Alcaraz expressed pride in his strategic play and mental approach, saying he's thrilled with his inaugural Rome title. Meanwhile, Sinner, who made his return after a doping suspension, was unable to complete an Italian double victory following Jasmine Paolini's win the previous day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Casper Ruud Triumphs at Madrid Open with First Masters 1000 Title
Casper Ruud's Madrid Triumph: A Springboard to French Open Success
Ruud Rules the Red: Casper Claims First Masters 1000 Title
Young Tennis Aces Iva Jovic and Emilio Nava Clinch French Open Wild Cards
The French Open: A Grand Slam Legacy on Clay