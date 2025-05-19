Left Menu

Jon Rahm's Rollercoaster at the PGA Championship: Lessons from Near Victory

Despite a dramatic collapse in the final round of the PGA Championship, Jon Rahm finds optimism in his play. Leading alongside Scottie Scheffler, Rahm's performance was hindered by missed birdie putts and a challenging closing stretch. He remains positive about his upcoming tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 05:34 IST
Jon Rahm's ambitious run at the PGA Championship was met with a dramatic twist during the final round, as he fell short against world number one Scottie Scheffler. Despite his falter in the closing stretch, Rahm walks away with a positive outlook, eager to learn from the experience.

The Spaniard had a promising start, sharing the lead on the back nine and maintaining momentum until crucial missteps on the 14th and 15th holes. These missed birdie opportunities were compounded by struggles at the course's notorious Green Mile, resulting in a series of bogeys.

Rahm reflects on his performance with determination, viewing it as a valuable learning moment. "It's not the end of the world," he remarked, highlighting the fun and growth from this tournament. He is eagerly anticipating the U.S. Open, set to begin on June 12, ready to apply his newfound insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

