Jon Rahm's Rollercoaster at the PGA Championship: Lessons from Near Victory

Jon Rahm's ambitious run at the PGA Championship was met with a dramatic twist during the final round, as he fell short against world number one Scottie Scheffler. Despite his falter in the closing stretch, Rahm walks away with a positive outlook, eager to learn from the experience.

The Spaniard had a promising start, sharing the lead on the back nine and maintaining momentum until crucial missteps on the 14th and 15th holes. These missed birdie opportunities were compounded by struggles at the course's notorious Green Mile, resulting in a series of bogeys.

Rahm reflects on his performance with determination, viewing it as a valuable learning moment. "It's not the end of the world," he remarked, highlighting the fun and growth from this tournament. He is eagerly anticipating the U.S. Open, set to begin on June 12, ready to apply his newfound insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)