Gujarat Titans Secure Playoff Spot with Historic Win

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, enter the IPL playoffs following a record 10-wicket victory over Delhi, marking the highest successful chase without a wicket lost. While enjoying this milestone, they remain focused on maintaining momentum through their final two regular-season matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a landmark achievement, Gujarat Titans, captained by Shubman Gill, solidified their place in the Indian Premier League playoffs with an unprecedented 10-wicket triumph over Delhi on Sunday.

Openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill spearheaded an impressive chase, leaving history in their wake by making the highest successful chase without losing a wicket in IPL history. Not resting on their laurels, Gill emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum in the two remaining regular-season games as they aim for a top-two finish, offering strategic advantages in the playoffs.

The race to the playoffs intensifies with Mumbai Indians and Delhi poised to meet in a potential eliminator match, while Kolkata Knight Riders, already out of contention, adjust their lineup amidst ongoing changes across the teams. The competition remains fierce as teams strategize to navigate the closing stretch of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

