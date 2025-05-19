Imola's Departing Charm: Formula One's Nostalgic Loss

Max Verstappen's impressive winning streak at Imola may soon be a thing of the past, as Formula One is poised to drop the storied Italian circuit due to rising global competition for race slots.

Formula One's chief executive, Stefano Domenicali, has hinted that justifying the presence of two Italian races is difficult amidst increasing international demand. While seven-time world champion Verstappen understands the business strategy behind the decision, he laments the impending loss of a beloved track.

With new venues like Madrid and previously added circuits in Las Vegas and Miami, Formula One aims to diversify its calendar, but cherished tracks like Imola face exclusion. Such changes reflect the ever-evolving landscape of the sport, emphasizing commercial growth at the potential expense of historical circuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)