India's Boxing Brilliance: Victorious Showdown at Super Fighter Series

India's undefeated boxing sensation, Faizan Anwar, delivered a commanding victory over Ghana's Kpakpo Allotey in a thrilling 10-round Welterweight bout. This high-octane encounter was the highlight of the Super Fighter Series 3, held at the Sunburn Union, where Anwar's performance left the crowd in awe and further solidified his status in the sport.

The event, an initiative by Grassroot Boxing and Crown Boxing, brought together fighters from across India and the globe, including participants from Ghana, Ukraine, and Belarus. Among the night's key highlights, Ukraine's Danylo Honcharul rose victoriously over Ruslan Kamilov, securing the WBA Asia Middle-East Super Lightweight title with a technical knockout in the third round.

With aspirations to elevate Indian boxing to global prominence, Mujtaba Kamal, founder of Grassroot Boxing, emphasized the goal of hosting world-class events on Indian soil. His sentiments were echoed by co-founder Rani Kamal, who stressed the ambition to redefine boxing standards in the country and foster a vibrant platform for talented professional boxers.

