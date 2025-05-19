Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Sports Leap: Global-Standard Stadium in Gorakhpur

The Yogi Adityanath government is expediting the development of Uttar Pradesh's fourth international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur, planned as a major boost to the state's sports infrastructure. Scheduled for completion in 18 months, the Rs 236.40 crore facility will host international cricket events and accommodate approximately 30,000 spectators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:49 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is accelerating the development of the state's fourth international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur, marking a significant enhancement to the regional sports infrastructure. The new stadium is set to accommodate international cricket matches on its seven main pitches, along with four practice pitches, fitting approximately 30,000 spectators.

This state-of-the-art venue, situated on a 50-acre site at Tal Nadaur, is scheduled to be completed within 18 months, with an investment of Rs 236.40 crore. By offering a multi-purpose infrastructure, the stadium underscores the CM's vision for sporting excellence and infrastructure enhancement in Uttar Pradesh.

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model will be employed for the development, ensuring high standards as per global organizations like the ICC. Accessibility improvements such as new roads linking to the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Highway enhance the venue's logistical connectivity, boosting its potential as a hub for international sports and events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

