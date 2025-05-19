Left Menu

Hockey India League 2026: A New Era for Global Talent

Hockey India has started player registrations for the 2026 Hockey India League, opening on May 19, 2025. Following a successful revival season, the league will feature both men's and women's franchises from top hockey nations, aiming to further elevate the sport's standard and global collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:11 IST
Hockey India League 2026: A New Era for Global Talent
Hockey India League (HIL). (Photo- Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India has officially commenced the registration process for the much-anticipated 2026 Hockey India League (HIL). Announced on Tuesday, this global event, eagerly awaited by the field hockey community, will see player registrations open on May 19, 2025, and close on August 20, 2025. The league's return promises an even larger platform following the successful 2024-25 season.

This year's league expansion includes an impressive lineup of franchises, with eight men's teams and four women's teams. Participants from leading hockey nations have been invited to join, welcoming players from countries such as India, Netherlands, Belgium, and Australia, among others. The registrations are open to all qualified Indian and international athletes.

In a display of the league's growing influence, over 1,000 players registered last season. The Odisha Warriors and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers were crowned champions in the women's and men's categories, respectively. Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey expressed enthusiasm for the league's impact, reinforcing its role in enhancing Indian hockey standards and bolstering international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025