Hockey India League 2026: A New Era for Global Talent

Hockey India has officially commenced the registration process for the much-anticipated 2026 Hockey India League (HIL). Announced on Tuesday, this global event, eagerly awaited by the field hockey community, will see player registrations open on May 19, 2025, and close on August 20, 2025. The league's return promises an even larger platform following the successful 2024-25 season.

This year's league expansion includes an impressive lineup of franchises, with eight men's teams and four women's teams. Participants from leading hockey nations have been invited to join, welcoming players from countries such as India, Netherlands, Belgium, and Australia, among others. The registrations are open to all qualified Indian and international athletes.

In a display of the league's growing influence, over 1,000 players registered last season. The Odisha Warriors and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers were crowned champions in the women's and men's categories, respectively. Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey expressed enthusiasm for the league's impact, reinforcing its role in enhancing Indian hockey standards and bolstering international partnerships.

