OL Lyonnes: Redefining Women's Soccer Legacy

OL Lyonnes, previously known as Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, stands as a beacon in women's soccer history. The club, now under the new ownership and vision of Michele Kang, unveiled its fresh brand identity, solidifying its connection to Lyon and highlighting its commitment to women's sports.

The minor yet significant change from 'Lyonnais' to 'Lyonnes' reflects the club's all-female ethos. In a bold move, the team will host its home games at the expansive Groupama Stadium starting the 2025-26 season, a venue previously exclusive to their male counterparts.

Having claimed a record eight Champions League titles and reigning as Premiere Ligue champions for the 18th time, OL Lyonnes is set to usher in a new era. Kang's ambition for the club includes setting a global benchmark for excellence in women's soccer, furthering their dedication to elevating the sport.

