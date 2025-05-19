Sunrisers Shine as Sharma and Klaasen Lead IPL Victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a remarkable six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their latest IPL encounter on Monday. It was Abhishek Sharma who stole the spotlight with a blistering 59 off just 20 deliveries, propelling his team to a confident chase.

An equally impressive performance came from Heinrich Klaasen, who contributed a vital 47 runs. SRH chased down the target of 206, scoring 206/4 in 18.2 overs, to register only their fourth win of the season.

Despite Lucknow's Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram setting the stage with fifties, the team faltered in securing a win, thanks in part to Eshan Malinga's economical bowling. Lucknow made 205 for 7, but it wasn't enough to withstand SRH's determined pursuit.

