Sunrisers Shine as Sharma and Klaasen Lead IPL Victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a six-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling IPL match. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 59 off 20 balls, supported by Heinrich Klaasen's 47, laid the foundation for SRH's chase of 206. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram's fifties had set a formidable target for Lucknow.

Updated: 19-05-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:34 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a remarkable six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their latest IPL encounter on Monday. It was Abhishek Sharma who stole the spotlight with a blistering 59 off just 20 deliveries, propelling his team to a confident chase.

An equally impressive performance came from Heinrich Klaasen, who contributed a vital 47 runs. SRH chased down the target of 206, scoring 206/4 in 18.2 overs, to register only their fourth win of the season.

Despite Lucknow's Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram setting the stage with fifties, the team faltered in securing a win, thanks in part to Eshan Malinga's economical bowling. Lucknow made 205 for 7, but it wasn't enough to withstand SRH's determined pursuit.

