Chennai Super Kings Focus on Revitalizing Strategy Amid Disappointing Season

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming discusses the team's challenging season, emphasizing reliance on experienced players. Despite recent setbacks, CSK remains committed to its strategy, prioritizing both seasoned talent and identifying promising young players, as they aim to regain their competitive edge in the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:52 IST
CSK coach Stephen Fleming (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has addressed the team's recent challenges, highlighting the importance of experience while acknowledging the disappointment of not making it to the playoffs this season. The team, with five titles and 12 playoff spots historically, struggled this year, emphasizing the league's competitiveness.

Fleming, in a discussion before their match against Rajasthan Royals, stated, 'I don't care how old players are. Experience has served us well over the years, but this season's form and strategy didn't align.' Despite their veteran players' collective lack of success, Fleming remains resolute in sticking to their core strategy.

CSK's efforts included bringing back former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and acquiring players like Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda without desired success. However, the focus remains on identifying young talents while valuing experience. 'It's identifying talent and ensuring they fit in with our philosophies,' said Fleming, echoing his belief in blending experience with youthful vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

