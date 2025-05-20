Concussion Oversight: Vingegaard's Concerns After Paris-Nice Crash

Jonas Vingegaard, the acclaimed Tour de France champion, recently criticized the medical response following his crash during the Paris-Nice race in March. The cyclist suffered a concussion, highlighting a concerning oversight in post-accident protocols.

Despite visible injuries, including a broken pair of glasses and facial bleeding, race doctors reportedly failed to conduct a concussion check. Vingegaard expressed surprise at this negligence, calling for more stringent rules in the future.

As the Danish cyclist prepares for the upcoming Tour de France, he aims to overcome the disruptions caused by his injuries, reinforcing his determination to succeed after previous challenges.

