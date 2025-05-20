Ireland Cric Heroes Campher and Young Out: Injury Shakes Up Squad

Ireland faces a setback as key players Curtis Campher and Craig Young are ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies due to injuries, the ICC reports. The series, set to begin on May 21 in Clontarf, will go on without the duo's experience and skill.

Campher fractured his finger during a practice session, while Young injured his hamstring in a domestic game. Their absence has forced changes to the squad, with uncapped 18-year-old all-rounder Jordan Neill and seasoned batter Stephen Doheny filling the gaps. Paul Stirling will captain the team against a Caribbean side led by Shai Hope.

Despite the loss, selector Andrew White views this as a testing ground for Ireland's depth and a chance for younger players to prove themselves. With several regulars on the rehab list, including seamers like Mark Adair and Curtis Campher, White remains optimistic about the fresh opportunities this series presents.

(With inputs from agencies.)