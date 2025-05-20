Melbourne Stars Extend Coach Peter Moores' Tenure After Stellar Season

In an exciting announcement, Melbourne Stars confirmed the extension of head coach Peter Moores' tenure for another two years with the Big Bash League (BBL) team after a successful season turnaround brought them to the finals.

Moores, an experienced coach with a two-time stint with the English national team, joined the Stars in BBL|13, steering them to their first finals in five years. Under his leadership, the Stars clinched five consecutive wins to wrap up the regular season triumphantly.

Melbourne Stars General Manager Max Abbott lauded Moores' ability to foster team camaraderie and resilience, citing the remarkable comeback from a 0-5 start. Abbott expressed confidence that Moores' extension will help the club maintain its momentum and strengthen key positions in the upcoming draft.

