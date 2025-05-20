Left Menu

Melbourne Stars Extend Coach Peter Moores' Tenure After Stellar Season

Melbourne Stars have extended head coach Peter Moores' contract for two more years following a remarkable season in the Big Bash League (BBL). Moores, who previously coached England, led the Stars to their first finals in five years. The team's management praises his leadership and continuity for future successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:12 IST
Melbourne Stars Extend Coach Peter Moores' Tenure After Stellar Season
Peter Moores (Photo: Nottinghamshire CCC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting announcement, Melbourne Stars confirmed the extension of head coach Peter Moores' tenure for another two years with the Big Bash League (BBL) team after a successful season turnaround brought them to the finals.

Moores, an experienced coach with a two-time stint with the English national team, joined the Stars in BBL|13, steering them to their first finals in five years. Under his leadership, the Stars clinched five consecutive wins to wrap up the regular season triumphantly.

Melbourne Stars General Manager Max Abbott lauded Moores' ability to foster team camaraderie and resilience, citing the remarkable comeback from a 0-5 start. Abbott expressed confidence that Moores' extension will help the club maintain its momentum and strengthen key positions in the upcoming draft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025