Mumbai Indians Strengthen Squad with International Stars for IPL Finale
Mumbai Indians have roped in England's Jonny Bairstow, Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka, and England's Richard Gleeson as replacements for players departing for national duties. With key clashes in the IPL's final stages, these additions aim to bolster MI as they aim for the championship.
Mumbai Indians have announced key player additions to their squad in preparation for the crucial final phases of the Indian Premier League. England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka, and English seamer Richard Gleeson will step in, replacing Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Ryan Rickelton, who will depart for international duties as per IPL Media Advisory.
The upcoming schedules for England and South African cricketers coincide with the IPL playoff stages. England's home ODI series against the West Indies kicks off on May 29, ruling out Jacks. South African players, including Rickelton and Bosch, will return home by May 27 for the World Test Championship final squad duties, said ESPNcricinfo.
Bairstow is esteemed for his pivotal role in England's 2019 ODI World Cup victory and has impressive IPL credentials, having accumulated 1,589 runs with two centuries. Newly appointed Sri Lankan skipper Asalanka boosts MI with his leadership, while Gleeson adds his T20 expertise to the death overs. As MI heads into battles against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, they strive to secure their place in the IPL triumph.
