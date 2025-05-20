Young Talent Shines in England's Rugby Training Squad for Americas Tour

England's rugby team has announced its 33-player training squad for the upcoming July tour of the Americas, featuring the inclusion of uncapped players such as wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. Coach Steve Borthwick has selected 14 new faces as he navigates the absence of players engaging with the British & Irish Lions.

Notably absent are players from Bath and Northampton, due to their commitments in the European club rugby finals. Feyi-Waboso, returning from a shoulder injury sidelined since December, will have an opportunity to prove his merit for the July tour.

Highlighted selections include newcomers from Gloucester, Harlequins, Bristol Bears, and Saracens. The roster also sees familiar names aiming for a comeback, including loose forwards Ben Curry and Alex Dombrandt, as well as hooker Jamie George, who narrowly missed the Lions tour to Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)