Punjab Kings Fortify Playoff Bid with Star Overseas Quartet Return

The Punjab Kings are set to welcome back their overseas stars Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, and Kyle Jamieson as they arrive in India, joining the team on Tuesday. The additions are timely, aligning with Punjab's crucial fixture against the Delhi Capitals on May 24, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The dynamic duo from Australia, Stoinis and Inglis, seek to make a significant impact despite limited participation this season. Stoinis has accumulated 82 runs across seven innings, while Inglis has contributed 92 runs in six innings, both aiming to improve their records. Meanwhile, Aaron Hardie, yet to play a match for Punjab since his acquisition, could make his debut soon.

Kyle Jamieson, filling in due to the injury of compatriot Lockie Ferguson, has shown his prowess with nine wickets over nine matches. Previously a top pick for RCB in 2021, Jamieson's inclusion emboldens Punjab's bowling attack. The Kings, currently placed third, have secured a playoff berth and aim to finish atop the table as they close out versus Mumbai Indians on May 26.

