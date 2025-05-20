Left Menu

IPL Playoffs Shake-Up: Weather Forces Venue Switch

The BCCI announced significant changes to the IPL playoff venues due to monsoon conditions and geopolitical issues. Ahmedabad will host the final on June 3, while Mullanpur is set for the first two playoffs. Matches scheduled in Hyderabad and Kolkata were moved, and extra time for games was extended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made substantial adjustments to the IPL playoff schedule, attributing the changes to monsoon weather forecasts and geopolitical tensions. Ahmedabad is set to host the concluding final on June 3, alongside Qualifier 2, while the first two playoff games will unfold in Mullanpur this month.

Originally planned for Hyderabad and Kolkata, the playoff matches' venues have been relocated due to the India-Pakistan conflict that briefly halted the tournament. In light of the weather concerns, the BCCI decided to move the May 23 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Bengaluru to Lucknow.

Moreover, the BCCI has expanded the additional match time from one hour to 120 minutes to cope with potential weather disruptions. Previously reserved for playoffs, this extended time will now be applicable to the remainder of the league, securing a smoother tournament completion.

