Sports World Buzz: From Pride Events to LA28 Flag Football
The sports world is abuzz with diverse updates. Some athletes skip Pride events in the U.S. over concerns; Djokovic announces a new coaching plan; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shines in the Western Conference finals; Kurt Busch and others are inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and NFL teams support players in the LA28 flag football competition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:53 IST
Recent reports have stirred the sports world, showcasing both triumphs and controversies. Trans athlete Ry Shissler and the Toronto Purple Fins are opting out of U.S. Pride events, citing concerns over reception in the current political climate.
Novak Djokovic announced his new coaching plan, collaborating with Dusan Vemic ahead of the Geneva and French Opens, showcasing a strategic move to enhance his performance.
On the basketball front, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory with an impressive display in the Western Conference finals, continuing his streak of scoring prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
