Sports World Buzz: From Pride Events to LA28 Flag Football

Recent reports have stirred the sports world, showcasing both triumphs and controversies. Trans athlete Ry Shissler and the Toronto Purple Fins are opting out of U.S. Pride events, citing concerns over reception in the current political climate.

Novak Djokovic announced his new coaching plan, collaborating with Dusan Vemic ahead of the Geneva and French Opens, showcasing a strategic move to enhance his performance.

On the basketball front, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory with an impressive display in the Western Conference finals, continuing his streak of scoring prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)