Left Menu

Hockey Players Gain Educational Edge with Amity University Partnership

Hockey India and Amity University Online have signed an MoU to provide educational opportunities for hockey players. The partnership aims to assist athletes in balancing their sports and education, offering scholarships and a course in Sports Psychology to support their development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:42 IST
Hockey Players Gain Educational Edge with Amity University Partnership
Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey players across international, national, and state levels now have enhanced educational opportunities thanks to a partnership between Hockey India and Amity University Online. The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) seeks to empower athletes by facilitating online study options tailored to their busy schedules.

According to Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, the agreement heralds a brighter future for players who have struggled to balance sports with traditional educational avenues. He emphasized the transformative potential of online learning for those unable to attend college due to sports commitments, which can now be met through degree programs offered by Amity University.

The MoU was sealed in Noida, witnessed by key figures including Ajit Chauhan of Amity University Online. The collaboration also marks a milestone for Indian women's hockey, with Captain Salima Tete and defender Jyoti being the inaugural beneficiaries of Amity's sociology and marketing programs. These educational pursuits are bolstered by CHAMPS scholarships and a Sports Psychology course aimed at enhancing mental resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025