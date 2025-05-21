Hockey Players Gain Educational Edge with Amity University Partnership
Hockey India and Amity University Online have signed an MoU to provide educational opportunities for hockey players. The partnership aims to assist athletes in balancing their sports and education, offering scholarships and a course in Sports Psychology to support their development.
Hockey players across international, national, and state levels now have enhanced educational opportunities thanks to a partnership between Hockey India and Amity University Online. The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) seeks to empower athletes by facilitating online study options tailored to their busy schedules.
According to Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, the agreement heralds a brighter future for players who have struggled to balance sports with traditional educational avenues. He emphasized the transformative potential of online learning for those unable to attend college due to sports commitments, which can now be met through degree programs offered by Amity University.
The MoU was sealed in Noida, witnessed by key figures including Ajit Chauhan of Amity University Online. The collaboration also marks a milestone for Indian women's hockey, with Captain Salima Tete and defender Jyoti being the inaugural beneficiaries of Amity's sociology and marketing programs. These educational pursuits are bolstered by CHAMPS scholarships and a Sports Psychology course aimed at enhancing mental resilience.
