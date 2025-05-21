Left Menu

Race for Euro 2028: Hosts Face Exciting Qualification Challenge

Hosts England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales will vie for qualification spots in the 2028 European Championship. UEFA reserves two spots if any host doesn’t qualify through group stages. The decision, made in Bilbao, means two host nations can qualify if not ranked among the group bests.

The excitement for Euro 2028 intensifies as UEFA announces qualification procedures for hosts England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Despite hosting, these nations must still qualify, with only two reserved spots if they fail to advance via group stages.

This decision came from the UEFA Executive Committee's meeting in Bilbao, affirming transparency and competitiveness. Each host will join separate groups, ensuring ample opportunity for direct qualification alongside other top European teams.

Fans across the UK and Ireland await the tournament set across nine iconic venues, with the possibility of thrilling playoff matches adding a competitive edge to the road to Euro 2028.

