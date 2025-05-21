Race for Euro 2028: Hosts Face Exciting Qualification Challenge
Hosts England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales will vie for qualification spots in the 2028 European Championship. UEFA reserves two spots if any host doesn’t qualify through group stages. The decision, made in Bilbao, means two host nations can qualify if not ranked among the group bests.
The excitement for Euro 2028 intensifies as UEFA announces qualification procedures for hosts England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Despite hosting, these nations must still qualify, with only two reserved spots if they fail to advance via group stages.
This decision came from the UEFA Executive Committee's meeting in Bilbao, affirming transparency and competitiveness. Each host will join separate groups, ensuring ample opportunity for direct qualification alongside other top European teams.
Fans across the UK and Ireland await the tournament set across nine iconic venues, with the possibility of thrilling playoff matches adding a competitive edge to the road to Euro 2028.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UEFA
- European Championship
- Euro 2028
- qualification
- England
- Ireland
- Scotland
- Wales
- soccer
- Bilbao
ALSO READ
Gary Ballance Joins Zimbabwe Coaching Staff for England Tour
India's Test Future: Emerging Stars and Strategic Picks for England Tour
Ed Smith: From England Selector to MCC President
Bank of England Slashes Interest Rates Amid Global Economic Turbulence
Sterling Surges as Bank of England's Rate Decision Surprises Markets