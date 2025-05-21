Clash of Titans: Wuhan Jiangda vs. Melbourne City in Asian Women's Champions League Final
Wuhan Jiangda secured a place in the Asian Women's Champions League final against Melbourne City after defeating Ho Chi Minh City 2-0. Wang Shuang and Song Duan were key scorers. Melbourne's victory came with Shelby McMahon's injury-time goal over Incheon Red Angels, setting up an exciting final matchup.
Wuhan Jiangda advanced to the Asian Women's Champions League final after securing a commanding 2-0 victory over Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City. The Chinese side, playing on home soil, took the lead courtesy of Wang Shuang's exquisite left-footed curler in the 34th minute.
Song Duan extended Wuhan's lead early in the second half with a powerful long-range effort that left the opposing goalkeeper powerless. This decisive performance guaranteed their spot in the upcoming final.
Melbourne City joined Wuhan in the final after a dramatic 1-0 win against Incheon Red Angels, sparked by young substitute Shelby McMahon. Her late game-winning goal in injury time kept the Australian team's championship aspirations alive.
