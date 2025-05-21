Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Wuhan Jiangda vs. Melbourne City in Asian Women's Champions League Final

Wuhan Jiangda secured a place in the Asian Women's Champions League final against Melbourne City after defeating Ho Chi Minh City 2-0. Wang Shuang and Song Duan were key scorers. Melbourne's victory came with Shelby McMahon's injury-time goal over Incheon Red Angels, setting up an exciting final matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:02 IST
Clash of Titans: Wuhan Jiangda vs. Melbourne City in Asian Women's Champions League Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wuhan Jiangda advanced to the Asian Women's Champions League final after securing a commanding 2-0 victory over Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City. The Chinese side, playing on home soil, took the lead courtesy of Wang Shuang's exquisite left-footed curler in the 34th minute.

Song Duan extended Wuhan's lead early in the second half with a powerful long-range effort that left the opposing goalkeeper powerless. This decisive performance guaranteed their spot in the upcoming final.

Melbourne City joined Wuhan in the final after a dramatic 1-0 win against Incheon Red Angels, sparked by young substitute Shelby McMahon. Her late game-winning goal in injury time kept the Australian team's championship aspirations alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025