Clash of Titans: Wuhan Jiangda vs. Melbourne City in Asian Women's Champions League Final

Wuhan Jiangda advanced to the Asian Women's Champions League final after securing a commanding 2-0 victory over Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City. The Chinese side, playing on home soil, took the lead courtesy of Wang Shuang's exquisite left-footed curler in the 34th minute.

Song Duan extended Wuhan's lead early in the second half with a powerful long-range effort that left the opposing goalkeeper powerless. This decisive performance guaranteed their spot in the upcoming final.

Melbourne City joined Wuhan in the final after a dramatic 1-0 win against Incheon Red Angels, sparked by young substitute Shelby McMahon. Her late game-winning goal in injury time kept the Australian team's championship aspirations alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)