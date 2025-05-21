Liverpool Honors Legacy: 'Forever Bound' Memorial at Anfield
Liverpool is set to unveil a new memorial named 'Forever Bound' at Anfield, marking the 40th anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster. The memorial symbolizes unity and solidarity between Liverpool and Juventus through shared grief from the 1985 tragedy, where 39 fans tragically lost their lives.
Liverpool Football Club announced the unveiling of a new memorial at Anfield to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster. The tragedy in 1985 resulted in the deaths of 39 fans, primarily Juventus supporters, when a wall collapsed following a charge by Liverpool fans in Brussels.
The disaster, which also saw over 600 injuries, led to a significant penalty with a five-year ban imposed on English clubs from European competitions. The new memorial, titled 'Forever Bound', will replace an existing plaque at the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, symbolizing unity between Liverpool and Juventus.
Juventus plans to reveal their own memorial near the Allianz Stadium on May 29, aligning with the disaster's anniversary. Liverpool and Juventus have worked collaboratively with families of the deceased to ensure a meaningful tribute, as emphasized by ex-Liverpool player Ian Rush, who experienced the tragedy firsthand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Healthcare Facilities Must Be Disaster-Resilient, JP Nadda Says at 2nd National Workshop
Nadda Calls for Nationwide Health Sector Disaster Preparedness
Mock Drills Aim to Boost Disaster Preparedness in Jharkhand
Strengthening Disaster Preparedness in Indian Healthcare Facilities
Tripura's Comprehensive Civil Defence Drill Set to Enhance Disaster Response