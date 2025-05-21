Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier, Sets Diamond League Ablaze

Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has finally shattered the elusive 90m javelin barrier, a feat anticipated by his former coach, Klaus Bartonietz. Chopra launched his javelin to a staggering 90.23m in the Diamond League opener in Doha last week, joining the exclusive 90m club.

Chopra's creative approach to training, lauded by Bartonietz, has been pivotal in his continued success. During their five-year collaboration, Chopra accumulated numerous accolades, including an Olympic gold in Tokyo and becoming both a Diamond League and World champion.

Though Chopra finished second after Germany's Julian Weber's final 91.06m throw, he has embraced his journey's ups and downs with resilience. Chopra's motivational mindset has ensured that he remains unperturbed by setbacks, seeing them as opportunities to improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)