Left Menu

Richard Carapaz Triumphs in Thrilling Giro d'Italia Stage

Richard Carapaz secured victory in stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia with an impressive solo finish, leaving Isaac Del Toro in second place. The challenging 186km stage featured a gruelling climb. Carapaz attacked late, securing an 18-second lead, while Del Toro retained the overall lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:59 IST
Richard Carapaz Triumphs in Thrilling Giro d'Italia Stage

Richard Carapaz delivered a stunning performance during stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, clinching victory with a daring solo breakaway in the final nine kilometers of the race.

The day involved a grueling 186km trek from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne' Monti, featuring the punishing Alpe San Pellegrino climb, notorious for its steep gradients of around 20%.

Despite a formidable breakaway group leading the pack, Carapaz showcased his prowess, leaving the peloton and overhauling the leaders just in time to secure an 18-second lead. Meanwhile, Isaac Del Toro retained the pink jersey, while Juan Ayuso held onto second place overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025