Richard Carapaz Triumphs in Thrilling Giro d'Italia Stage

Richard Carapaz delivered a stunning performance during stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, clinching victory with a daring solo breakaway in the final nine kilometers of the race.

The day involved a grueling 186km trek from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne' Monti, featuring the punishing Alpe San Pellegrino climb, notorious for its steep gradients of around 20%.

Despite a formidable breakaway group leading the pack, Carapaz showcased his prowess, leaving the peloton and overhauling the leaders just in time to secure an 18-second lead. Meanwhile, Isaac Del Toro retained the pink jersey, while Juan Ayuso held onto second place overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)