Richard Carapaz Triumphs in Thrilling Giro d'Italia Stage
Richard Carapaz secured victory in stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia with an impressive solo finish, leaving Isaac Del Toro in second place. The challenging 186km stage featured a gruelling climb. Carapaz attacked late, securing an 18-second lead, while Del Toro retained the overall lead.
The day involved a grueling 186km trek from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne' Monti, featuring the punishing Alpe San Pellegrino climb, notorious for its steep gradients of around 20%.
Despite a formidable breakaway group leading the pack, Carapaz showcased his prowess, leaving the peloton and overhauling the leaders just in time to secure an 18-second lead. Meanwhile, Isaac Del Toro retained the pink jersey, while Juan Ayuso held onto second place overall.
