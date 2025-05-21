Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Secure Thrilling IPL Win Against Delhi Capitals

In a crucial IPL match, Mumbai Indians scored 180 for five against Delhi Capitals. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 73 runs. Other notable contributions came from Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, and Naman Dhir. DC's bowlers Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, and Kuldeep Yadav took wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting IPL match on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians posted a formidable total of 180 for five against Delhi Capitals, in a game they had to win to stay in contention. Leading the charge, Suryakumar Yadav smashed 73 off 43 balls.

Contributions continued with Ryan Rickelton scoring 25, Will Jacks adding 21, Tilak Varma hitting 27, and Naman Dhir remaining unbeaten at 24 as Mumbai accumulated 48 runs in the final two overs of their innings.

Delhi Capitals bowlers tried to control the onslaught with Mukesh Kumar taking two for 48, while Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, and Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket each, but it wasn't enough to stop the Mumbai juggernaut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

