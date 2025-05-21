Left Menu

Faf du Plessis Leads Delhi as Kuldeep Yadav Joins IPL's 100-Wicket Club

Faf du Plessis became the fourth-oldest captain in IPL history, leading Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians. Kuldeep Yadav entered the prestigious 100-wicket club, while Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 73 secured Mumbai a competitive score. This clash was pivotal for securing the final playoff spot in this season's IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:32 IST
Faf du Plessis Leads Delhi as Kuldeep Yadav Joins IPL's 100-Wicket Club
Faf du Plessis celebrating with Kuldeep Yadav (Photo: IPL/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals' experienced opener, Faf du Plessis, made IPL history by becoming the fourth-oldest to captain a team, despite the absence of regular skipper Axar Patel due to illness. The moment unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium, where Delhi faced off against Mumbai Indians in a crucial match for the final playoff spot.

Faf, at 40 years and 312 days, showcased his leadership skills by smartly rotating bowlers and controlling Mumbai's scoring rate. The South African's tactical prowess paid off in the seventh over when Ryan Rickelton's attempt at a slog sweep resulted in Delhi's breakthrough.

Meanwhile, spinner Kuldeep Yadav celebrated a milestone by joining the elite 100-wicket club in the IPL. Kuldeep reached this achievement in 97 matches, making him the fourth-fastest to do so. Although he managed just one wicket, his economical bowling stint contributed significantly. Despite Mumbai's struggles, Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 73 in 43 balls propelled the team to a formidable 180/5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025