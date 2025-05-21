Faf du Plessis Leads Delhi as Kuldeep Yadav Joins IPL's 100-Wicket Club
Faf du Plessis became the fourth-oldest captain in IPL history, leading Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians. Kuldeep Yadav entered the prestigious 100-wicket club, while Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 73 secured Mumbai a competitive score. This clash was pivotal for securing the final playoff spot in this season's IPL.
Delhi Capitals' experienced opener, Faf du Plessis, made IPL history by becoming the fourth-oldest to captain a team, despite the absence of regular skipper Axar Patel due to illness. The moment unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium, where Delhi faced off against Mumbai Indians in a crucial match for the final playoff spot.
Faf, at 40 years and 312 days, showcased his leadership skills by smartly rotating bowlers and controlling Mumbai's scoring rate. The South African's tactical prowess paid off in the seventh over when Ryan Rickelton's attempt at a slog sweep resulted in Delhi's breakthrough.
Meanwhile, spinner Kuldeep Yadav celebrated a milestone by joining the elite 100-wicket club in the IPL. Kuldeep reached this achievement in 97 matches, making him the fourth-fastest to do so. Although he managed just one wicket, his economical bowling stint contributed significantly. Despite Mumbai's struggles, Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 73 in 43 balls propelled the team to a formidable 180/5.
