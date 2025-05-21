Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Shine as Santner and Bumrah Dominate Delhi Capitals

The Mumbai Indians, under Captain Hardik Pandya, triumphed over the Delhi Capitals thanks to brilliant performances by bowlers Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah. Chasing a target of 181, the Capitals floundered at 121, resulting in a 59-run defeat. The loss highlighted the Capitals’ challenging campaign.

Updated: 21-05-2025 23:57 IST
Mumbai Indians, led by skipper Hardik Pandya, celebrated a significant victory over the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday after bowlers Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah delivered outstanding performances.

With the team scoring a formidable 180 for five, greatly aided by Suryakumar Yadav's impressive 73 runs, Santner and Bumrah's bowling left the Capitals struggling, as they fell short at 121.

Faf du Plessis, leading the Capitals, acknowledged their struggle and elimination from playoff contention, noting the inconsistencies in their performance throughout the season.

