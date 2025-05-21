Mumbai Indians Shine as Santner and Bumrah Dominate Delhi Capitals
The Mumbai Indians, under Captain Hardik Pandya, triumphed over the Delhi Capitals thanks to brilliant performances by bowlers Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah. Chasing a target of 181, the Capitals floundered at 121, resulting in a 59-run defeat. The loss highlighted the Capitals’ challenging campaign.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians, led by skipper Hardik Pandya, celebrated a significant victory over the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday after bowlers Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah delivered outstanding performances.
With the team scoring a formidable 180 for five, greatly aided by Suryakumar Yadav's impressive 73 runs, Santner and Bumrah's bowling left the Capitals struggling, as they fell short at 121.
Faf du Plessis, leading the Capitals, acknowledged their struggle and elimination from playoff contention, noting the inconsistencies in their performance throughout the season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: A Crucial Showdown in the IPL Playoff Race
Delhi Capitals Sign Afghan Sensation Sediqullah Atal, Eye Strong Finish
Punjab Kings Gear Up Amidst Challenges Ahead of Clash with Delhi Capitals
Rain Delays Crucial IPL Clash Between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals
IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals called off midway as Dharamsala goes dark.