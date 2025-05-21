Mumbai Indians Shine as Santner and Bumrah Dominate Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians, led by skipper Hardik Pandya, celebrated a significant victory over the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday after bowlers Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah delivered outstanding performances.

With the team scoring a formidable 180 for five, greatly aided by Suryakumar Yadav's impressive 73 runs, Santner and Bumrah's bowling left the Capitals struggling, as they fell short at 121.

Faf du Plessis, leading the Capitals, acknowledged their struggle and elimination from playoff contention, noting the inconsistencies in their performance throughout the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)