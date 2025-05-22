Left Menu

Enhanced Games: Breaking Boundaries or a Risky Gamble?

The Enhanced Games, set to debut in May 2026 in Las Vegas, encourage athletes to use banned substances for enhanced performances. Founder Aron D'Souza argues the event fosters innovation in sports science, though critics warn of health risks and ethical concerns, branding it a modern 'Roman circus.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 05:22 IST
Enhanced Games: Breaking Boundaries or a Risky Gamble?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The controversial Enhanced Games, debuting in May 2026 in Las Vegas, invite athletes to use performance-enhancing substances, defying traditional anti-doping rules. The event aims to propel sports science forward but faces condemnation from critics likening it to a 'freak show.'

Among its notable participants is Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev, who surpassed the longstanding 50m freestyle record. Founders spotlight him as an instance of potential achievements under their paradigm, maintaining confidentiality about specific 'enhancements' employed.

Despite backing from prominent investors like Peter Thiel and attracting retired athletes seeking to rejuvenate their careers, the Enhanced Games encounter strong opposition from the World Anti-Doping Agency and sports medicine bodies, who express concerns about athlete exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025