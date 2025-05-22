Left Menu

Delhi Capitals' Opening Pair Dilemma: A Season of Missed Opportunities

Head coach Hemang Badani cites the inability to settle on a strong opening pair as a key reason for Delhi Capitals missing IPL playoffs. Despite a promising start, the team struggled with consistency, failing to capitalize on potential victories in significant matches, ultimately leading to their exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Head coach Hemang Badani has pointed to Delhi Capitals' failure to establish a reliable opening pair as a major factor in their inability to qualify for the IPL playoffs this season. Despite an initial strong showing, inconsistencies marred their campaign.

After losing to Mumbai Indians by 59 runs, the Delhi Capitals suffered their fifth loss in the last seven matches. The team experimented with seven different opening combinations in 13 games, but none yielded significant success, leaving them to face Punjab Kings in a final face-off.

KL Rahul stood out as one of the few positives, scoring 504 runs across 13 matches. Badani emphasized the importance of finishing games, a shortfall that cost them crucial wins against teams like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

