Jasprit Bumrah's Impact and MI's Explosive Finish Secure Dominant Win

Jasprit Bumrah's crucial role and the explosive batting of Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir led the Mumbai Indians to a formidable 59-run victory over the Delhi Capitals. Bumrah's standout bowling and a blistering batting finish ensured MI's commanding playoff position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:00 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India wicketkeeper and JioStar expert Saba Karim lauded Jasprit Bumrah's pivotal contribution to Mumbai Indians' 59-run triumph over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Praising Bumrah on JioHotstar, Karim emphasized the cricketer's impact, noting that his influence extends beyond mere statistics.

Karim stated, "Bumrah's presence alone elevates the team. His return, as seen when Kieron Pollard lifted him, highlights his intrinsic value." Bumrah delivered a stellar performance with figures of 3/12 in 3.2 overs, effectively dismantling DC's lineup.

While Bumrah dominated with the ball, the late innings fireworks from Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir were pivotal for MI. The pair accumulated a 57-run partnership, scoring 48 runs in the final overs. "The batting display by Naman Dhir and SKY shifted the game decisively in MI's favor," Karim remarked.

Yadav, unbeaten on 73 from 43 balls, and Dhir, with 24 not out off 8 balls, propelled MI to a total of 180/5. Delhi's bowlers unraveled in the closing overs, conceding crucial runs. This commanding win enhances MI's net run rate, underscoring their potential threat in the playoffs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

